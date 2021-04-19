Mainland China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases from 16 a day earlier

FILE PHOTO: A staff member gestures to a person to enter a booth to get a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a vaccination center, during a government-organized visit, in Beijing, China, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Mainland China reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on April 18, down from 16 cases a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported from overseas.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 16 from 15 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,510, while the death toll remained at 4,636.