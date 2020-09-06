Mainland China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases vs 10 a day earlier

SHANGHAI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 12 new COVID-19 cases for Sept. 6, up from 10 a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas, marking the 22nd consecutive day of no local infections.

The commission also reported 17 new aymptomatic infections, unchanged from a day earlier. China does not count symptomless patients as confirmed cases.

The total of confirmed COVID-19 cases for mainland China now stands at 85,134. The death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.