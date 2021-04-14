Mainland China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases vs 9 a day earlier

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks wait to buy food from a steamed food stall at a street market, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported 12 new mainland COVID-19 cases on April 13, up from nine a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Wednesday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said one of the new cases was a local infection reported in southwestern Yunnan province, where a city on the border with Myanmar reported a cluster of infections in late March.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 12 from 18 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 90,447, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.