Mainland China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases vs 13 a day earlier

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People wearing face masks stand on escalators at a hospital, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China reported 13 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Oct. 17, the same as a day earlier, the health commission said on Sunday.

All of the new infections were imported, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

China reported 34 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 11 a day earlier.

As of Saturday, mainland China had 85,672 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,634.

Reporting by Emily Chow and Wang Jing; Editing by William Mallard

