Healthcare

Mainland China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases vs 24 a day earlier

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - China reported 13 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Oct. 16, compared with 24 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Saturday.

All of the new infections were imported, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

China reported 11 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 10 a day earlier.

As of Friday, mainland China had 85,659 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,634. (Reporting by William Zhang and Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by William Mallard)

