Mainland China reports 17 new COVID-19 cases for Dec. 4

People wear face masks as they walk in front of the skyline of the Central Business District, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing, China December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 4, unchanged from a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Saturday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement 15 of the new cases were imported infections. It reported 12 new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, also unchanged from a day earlier.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China stands at 86,601. The death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.