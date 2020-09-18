Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

Mainland China reports 32 new COVID-19 cases vs 9 a day earlier

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 32 new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 17, up sharply from 9 cases reported a day earlier, the Chinese national health authority said on Friday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. It also reported 20 new asymptomatic cases, also up for 14 a day earlier, though China does not classify these symptomless patients as confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The total number of COVID-19 cases for mainland China now stands at 85,255, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634. (Reporting by Jing Wang and Brenda Goh; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up