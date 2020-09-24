Mainland China reports seven new COVID-19 cases vs. 10 a day earlier

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks walk at a shopping area following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Mainland China reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 23, down from 10 reported a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Thursday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases rose to 20 from 18 a day earlier, though these symptomless patients are not considered confirmed COVID-19 infections in China.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to date in mainland China now stands at 85,314, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.