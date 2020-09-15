Mainland China reports eight new COVID-19 cases versus 10 a day earlier

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak walk across a street at a shopping area in Beijing, China August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Mainland China reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 14, down from 10 cases a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said in a statement on Tuesday.

The National Health Commission said all new reported cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. The commission also reported nine new asymptomatic cases, down from 39 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 85,202. The death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.