FACTBOX-More meat exporters suspend exports to China amid pandemic

Aug 21 (Reuters) - More meat plants around the world have suspended exports to China after facing outbreaks of the coronavirus among workers, a Chinese customs document showed on Friday. Below is a list of factories that recently suspended exports to China, as well as others that have resumed trade, published on the website of China's General Administration of Customs. The list also includes China's suspension of imports from some plants of foreign meat producers. 18-Ju A plant of German food company Tönnies Group that has been hit by n the novel coronavirus suspends exports of pork products to China from June 17 20-Ju China suspends imports of frozen pork and products from Rosderra n Irish Meats Group Ltd from June 20 21-Ju China suspends imports of poultry products from a plant owned by n U.S.-based meat processor Tyson Inc that has been hit by the novel coronavirus from June 21 23-Ju Plant owned by Brazil's beef processor Agra suspends n exports to China from June 17 23-Ju Plant of Britain's largest pork processor Tulip suspends exports of n pork to China from June 17 after some workers confirmed with COVID-19 27-Ju Brazil's JBS Aves Ltda plant suspends exports of poultry n and products to China from June 26 27-Ju China suspends imports from a beef plant in Várzea Grande, owned by n Brazil's Marfrig from June 27 28-Ju Plant owned by Frigorífico Rioplatense S.A.I.C.I.F, one of n Argentina's leading beef processors, suspends exports of beef products to China from June 22 28-Ju China suspends imports of pork products from a plant owned by n Danisch Crown Fleisch GmbH, Germany, a subsidiary of Danish food processor Danish Crown from June 28 28-Ju China suspends imports of poultry products from a plant of Brazil's n Companhia Minuano de Alimentos from June 28 28-Ju China suspends imports of beef products from a plant in Canada owned n by multinational agriculture giant Cargill Inc from June 28 28-Ju China suspends imports of pork products from plants owned by Dutch n companies Van Rooi Meat B.V., VION Groenlo B.V., VION Boxtel B.V., and Westfort V.O.F from June 28 28-Ju Dutch pork producer Westfort Vleesproducten suspends n exports to China from June 28 1-Jul Argentinian beef producer FRIMSA S.A. suspends exports to China from July 1 1-Jul Plant of Italian meat company Ghinzelli S.r.l. suspends exports of pork to China from July 1 2-Jul Plant of British ABP Food Group, ABP Ellesmere suspends exports of beef to China from July 2 4-Jul China suspends imports of pork from Westfleisch SCE mbH Meat Center Coesfeld, a plant of German meat producer Westfleisch from July 4 4-Jul China suspends imports of pork from a plant owned by Brazil's food company BRF SA and a JBS-owned Seara Alimentos brand plant from July 4 4-Jul China resumes imports from Dutch pork company Westfort V.O.F. from July 4 11-Ju China allows pork, beef and poultry imports from 15 US l producers from July 10 14-Ju A plant of Australian subsidiary of Brazil's food group JBS suspends l exports of beef products to China from July 13 16-Ju Argentinian poultry producer Que Rico SA suspends exports of poultry l products to China from July 8 16-Ju Argentinian pork and beef processor Runfo SA, poultry producer WADE l SA, meat trader AVICOLA CAPITAN SARMIENTO SA, meat trader Prosavic SRL, poultry producer Alibue SA, and meat producer Alimentaria La Pompeya SA suspend exports of meat products to China from July 15 18-Ju China resumes imports of beef produced after July 17, 2020 from a l plant owned by Brazilian beef producer Agra Agroindustrial de Alimentos S.A. (SIF3941). 18-Ju China resumes beef imports produced after July 17, 2020 from l Argentinian beef producer FRIGORIFICO RIOPLATENSE. 18-Ju China resumes pork imports produced after July 17, 2020 from German l pork producer Danish Crown Fleisch GmbH. 20-Ju Spanish pork company Matadero Frigorifico Avinyo S.A. suspends l exports of pork to China from July 15, 2020 20-Ju Australian mutton producer Australian Lamb (Colac) Pty Ltd suspends l exports of mutton to China from July 20, 2020. 29-Ju China resumes imports of beef produced on or before June 9, 2020 and l on or after July 23, 2020 from Argentinian beef producer Runfo SA. 29-Ju China resumes imports of beef produced on or before June 11, 2020 l and on or after July 23, 2020 from Argentinian beef producer Frimsa S.A. 29-Ju China resumes imports of poultry produced on or before June 23, 2020 l and on or after July 23, 2020 from Argentinian poultry producer QUE RICO S.A. 29-Ju Uruguayan meat producer Frigorífico Carrasco S.A. suspends meat l exports to China from July 19, 2020. 29-Ju China suspends imports of poultry from a plant owned by Brazilian l poultry producer BRF-Brazil Foods S.A. (SIF18)from July 23, 2020. 30-Ju Dutch pork producer F.Wellink Lekkerkerk B.V. suspends exports of l pork to China from July 27, 2020. 30-Ju Danish pork producer Danish Crown, Ringsted suspends exports of pork l to China from July 29, 2020. 10-Au Argentinian poultry producer WADE S.A. suspends exports of poultry g to China from July 31, 2020. 12-Au China resumes imports of beef produced before June 6, 2020 from g Argentinian beef producer Frigorífico Rioplatense. 12-Au China updates the beef imports categories of Argentinian g beef producer Deltacar S.A. 14-Au Panamanian beef producer Union Ganadera, SA, suspended exports of g beef to China from Aug 3 17-Au A cold storage facility in New Zealand owned by Americold NZ Limited g suspends exports of meat to China from Aug 12 17-Au The Ballymena plant of British pork producer Cranswick Country Foods g suspends exports of pork to China from Aug 13 17-Au A plant of Canadian pork producer Maple Leaf Foods Inc. suspends g exports of pork to China from Aug 6. 17-Au China resumes imports from three plants of German meat processor g Tönnies Lebensmittel GmbH &Co. KG from Aug 17. 18-Au China allows poultry imports from Argentinian poultry producer WADE g S.A. Products to be accompanied by a hygiene certificate issued by Argentina's veterinary authority and an additional declaration. 18-Au China allows meat imports from Argentinian meat producers g Frigorifico Rioplateense, Runfo S.A., Frimsa S.A. and Que Rico S.A. Products to be accompanied by a hygiene certificate issued by Argentina's veterinary authority and an additional declaration. 21-Au French beef producer Elivia suspends exports of beef to g China from Aug 12 21-Au China resumes pork imports produced on and after Aug 21, 2020 from g plants of Dutch producers Westfort and F.Wellink Lekkerkerk B.V. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom and Dominique Patton; Editing by Susan Fenton)