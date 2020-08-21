Company News
August 21, 2020 / 11:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-More meat exporters suspend exports to China amid pandemic

8 Min Read

    Aug 21 (Reuters) - More meat plants around the world have suspended
exports to China after facing outbreaks of the coronavirus among workers, a
Chinese customs document showed on Friday.
    Below is a list of factories that recently suspended exports to China,
as well as others that have resumed trade, published on the website of
China's General Administration of Customs. The list also includes China's
suspension of imports from some plants of foreign meat producers.
    
 18-Ju  A plant of German food company Tönnies Group that has been hit by
     n  the novel coronavirus suspends exports of pork products to China
        from June 17
 20-Ju  China suspends imports of frozen pork and products from Rosderra
     n  Irish Meats Group Ltd from June 20
 21-Ju  China suspends imports of poultry products from a plant owned by
     n  U.S.-based meat processor Tyson Inc         that has been hit by the
        novel coronavirus from June 21
 23-Ju  Plant owned by Brazil's beef processor Agra suspends                
     n  exports to China from June 17                                
 23-Ju  Plant of Britain's largest pork processor Tulip suspends exports of
     n  pork to China from June 17 after some workers confirmed with
        COVID-19
 27-Ju  Brazil's JBS Aves Ltda plant suspends exports of poultry            
     n  and products to China from June 26                           
 27-Ju  China suspends imports from a beef plant in Várzea Grande, owned by
     n  Brazil's Marfrig from June 27
 28-Ju  Plant owned by Frigorífico Rioplatense S.A.I.C.I.F, one of
     n  Argentina's leading beef processors, suspends exports of beef
        products to China from June 22
 28-Ju  China suspends imports of pork products from a plant owned by
     n  Danisch Crown Fleisch GmbH, Germany, a subsidiary of Danish food
        processor Danish Crown from June 28
 28-Ju  China suspends imports of poultry products from a plant of Brazil's
     n  Companhia Minuano de Alimentos from June 28
 28-Ju  China suspends imports of beef products from a plant in Canada owned
     n  by multinational agriculture giant Cargill Inc from June 28
 28-Ju  China suspends imports of pork products from plants owned by Dutch
     n  companies Van Rooi Meat B.V., VION Groenlo B.V., VION Boxtel B.V.,
        and Westfort V.O.F from June 28
 28-Ju  Dutch pork producer Westfort Vleesproducten suspends                
     n  exports to China from June 28                                
 1-Jul  Argentinian beef producer FRIMSA S.A. suspends                      
        exports to China from July 1                                 
 1-Jul  Plant of Italian meat company Ghinzelli S.r.l. suspends             
        exports of pork to China from July 1                         
 2-Jul  Plant of British ABP Food Group, ABP Ellesmere suspends exports of
        beef to China from July 2
 4-Jul  China suspends imports of pork from Westfleisch SCE mbH Meat Center
        Coesfeld, a plant of German meat producer Westfleisch from July 4
 4-Jul  China suspends imports of pork from a plant owned by Brazil's food
        company BRF SA and a JBS-owned Seara Alimentos brand plant from July
        4
 4-Jul  China resumes imports from Dutch pork company                       
        Westfort V.O.F. from July 4                                  
 11-Ju  China allows pork, beef and poultry imports from 15 US              
     l  producers from July 10                                       
 14-Ju  A plant of Australian subsidiary of Brazil's food group JBS suspends
     l  exports of beef products to China from July 13
 16-Ju  Argentinian poultry producer Que Rico SA suspends exports of poultry
     l  products to China from July 8
 16-Ju  Argentinian pork and beef processor Runfo SA, poultry producer WADE
     l  SA, meat trader AVICOLA CAPITAN SARMIENTO SA, meat trader Prosavic
        SRL, poultry producer Alibue SA, and meat producer Alimentaria La
        Pompeya SA suspend exports of meat products to China from July 15
 18-Ju  China resumes imports of beef produced after July 17, 2020 from a
     l  plant owned by Brazilian beef producer Agra Agroindustrial de
        Alimentos S.A. (SIF3941).
 18-Ju  China resumes beef imports produced after July 17, 2020 from
     l  Argentinian beef producer FRIGORIFICO RIOPLATENSE.
 18-Ju  China resumes pork imports produced after July 17, 2020 from German
     l  pork producer Danish Crown Fleisch GmbH.
 20-Ju  Spanish pork company Matadero Frigorifico Avinyo S.A. suspends
     l  exports of pork to China from July 15, 2020
 20-Ju  Australian mutton producer Australian Lamb (Colac) Pty Ltd suspends
     l  exports of mutton to China from July 20, 2020.
 29-Ju  China resumes imports of beef produced on or before June 9, 2020 and
     l  on or after July 23, 2020 from Argentinian beef producer Runfo SA.
 29-Ju  China resumes imports of beef produced on or before June 11, 2020
     l  and on or after July 23, 2020 from Argentinian beef producer Frimsa
        S.A.
 29-Ju  China resumes imports of poultry produced on or before June 23, 2020
     l  and on or after July 23, 2020 from Argentinian poultry producer QUE
        RICO S.A.
 29-Ju  Uruguayan meat producer Frigorífico Carrasco S.A. suspends meat
     l  exports to China from July 19, 2020.
 29-Ju  China suspends imports of poultry from a plant owned by Brazilian
     l  poultry producer BRF-Brazil Foods S.A. (SIF18)from July 23, 2020.
 30-Ju  Dutch pork producer F.Wellink Lekkerkerk B.V. suspends exports of
     l  pork to China from July 27, 2020.
 30-Ju  Danish pork producer Danish Crown, Ringsted suspends exports of pork
     l  to China from July 29, 2020.
 10-Au  Argentinian poultry producer WADE S.A. suspends exports of poultry
     g  to China from July 31, 2020.
 12-Au  China resumes imports of beef produced before June 6, 2020 from
     g  Argentinian beef producer Frigorífico Rioplatense.
 12-Au  China updates the beef imports categories of Argentinian            
     g  beef producer Deltacar S.A.                                  
 14-Au  Panamanian beef producer Union Ganadera, SA, suspended exports of
     g  beef to China from Aug 3
 17-Au  A cold storage facility in New Zealand owned by Americold NZ Limited
     g  suspends exports of meat to China from Aug 12
 17-Au  The Ballymena plant of British pork producer Cranswick Country Foods
     g  suspends exports of pork to China from Aug 13
 17-Au  A plant of Canadian pork producer Maple Leaf Foods Inc. suspends
     g  exports of pork to China from Aug 6.
 17-Au  China resumes imports from three plants of German meat processor 
     g  Tönnies Lebensmittel GmbH &Co. KG from Aug 17.
 18-Au  China allows poultry imports from Argentinian poultry producer WADE
     g  S.A. Products to be accompanied by a hygiene certificate issued by
        Argentina's veterinary authority and an additional declaration.
 18-Au  China allows meat imports from Argentinian meat producers
     g  Frigorifico Rioplateense, Runfo S.A., Frimsa S.A. and Que Rico S.A.
        Products to be accompanied by a hygiene certificate issued by
        Argentina's veterinary authority and an additional declaration.
 21-Au  French beef producer Elivia suspends exports of beef to             
     g  China from Aug 12                                            
 21-Au  China resumes pork imports produced on and after Aug 21, 2020 from
     g  plants of Dutch producers Westfort and F.Wellink Lekkerkerk B.V.
 
 (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom and Dominique Patton; Editing by Susan
Fenton)
