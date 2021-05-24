China offers vaccines, medical experts to Taiwan to fight COVID

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese government said on Monday it was willing to make speedy arrangements to send COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan and could send medical experts too, as the island battles a spike in coronavirus infections.
“We are very worried about the epidemic currently raging in Taiwan, endangering the lives and health of Taiwan compatriots,” China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said in a statement.
Reporting by Ryan Woo; writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Gareth Jones
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.