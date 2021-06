BEIJING, June 21 (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry urged the United States on Monday not to seek “political manipulation” in the name of vaccine assistance after the United States delivered 2.5 million COVID-19 shots to Chinese-claimed Taiwan.

Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the comment at a daily news briefing in Beijing. (Reporting by Cate Cadell; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Toby Chopra)