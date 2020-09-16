Fed's Powell to testify before House on coronavirus economic response on Sept. 23

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will testify on Sept 23. before a House panel on the central bank’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, the committee said in a statement.

The House of Representatives’ Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, led by Democrat James Clyburn, cited Powell’s comment on Wednesday that “more fiscal support is likely to be needed.” (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Sandra Maler)