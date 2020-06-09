Corning wins U.S. funding to boost glass vial manufacturing for COVID-19 therapies

June 9 (Reuters) - Corning Inc said on Tuesday it would receive $204 million from the U.S. government to boost the manufacturing capacity of its glass vials after the company was selected as a packaging provider for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.

This investment would help Corning scale up its manufacturing at three U.S. facilities to meet the rapidly growing demand for glass containers as pharma companies work to develop therapeutic and preventative options for the respiratory illness. (reut.rs/3fd4yyd) (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)