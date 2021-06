June 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) eased its warnings for cruise ships from level 4 to 3 and recommended that people who were not fully vaccinated avoid cruise trips.

Cruise operators are ready to set sail by the end of June from U.S. ports. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)