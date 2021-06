FILE PHOTO: Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas is moored at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre after a passenger was tested positive onboard for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Singapore December 9, 2020. Picture taken December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

(Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Group’s Celebrity Cruises said on Friday there would be no changes to its summer sailing schedule, a day after two people onboard its Millennium ship tested positive for COVID-19.