Cyprus posts new high in coronavirus cases

FILE PHOTO: A Turkish Cypriot man wearing a face mask is seen at the Ayios Dhometios checkpoint, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Nicosia, Cyprus June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Cyprus registered a daily record of 203 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, health authorities said, urging the public to stick to strict health protocols at a crucial point in tackling the pandemic.

The east Mediterranean island had largely kept a lid on cases by introducing an early lockdown in March, which was eased from early May onwards. After a relatively uneventful summer, cases started surging in the early part of this month.

“We are at possibly the most crucial point in the pandemic, and a possible increase in cases will, unavoidably, lead to the worst-case scenario; that unfortunately we will start counting victims, which is of course something nobody wants,” the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Authorities ordered that restaurants, bars and cafeterias in the populous Limassol district in the south close by 10:30 p.m. from Sunday until at least Oct. 26.

Cyprus has registered 2,581 cases of COVID-19 since March and 25 deaths.