Company News
May 18, 2020 / 2:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-Delta to resume flying several major routes in June

1 Min Read

(Corrects to remove reference to “Detroit to Toronto” and “Seattle to Shanghai” routes in second paragraph)

May 18 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines said on Monday it would resume flying several major routes in June that were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Salt Lake City to Mexico City is among several routes the U.S. carrier is resuming next month even as its overall second quarter schedule is expected to be 85% smaller than last year. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

