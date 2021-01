COPENHAGEN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Danish lawmakers on Monday agreed to compensate mink farmers with up to 19 billion Danish crowns ($3.1 billion) after an order in November to cull the country’s entire population following outbreaks of coronavirus at mink farms, Ritzau news agency reported. ($1 = 6.1286 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Leslie Adler)