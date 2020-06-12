Market News
Denmark proposes $1.5 bln fund for firms struggling with corona crisis -Borsen

COPENHAGEN, June 12 (Reuters) - Denmark proposes to create a fund for the state, possibly together with private investors, to inject 10 billion Danish crowns ($1.52 billion) into large companies struggling during the coronavirus crisis, newspaper Borsen said.

“It is too early to say to what extent such a fund will be needed, which is why the 10 billion is a starting point,” Finance Minister Nikolai Wammen told Borsen.

He added that the fund could exceed 10 billion crowns if needed. ($1=6.5972 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

