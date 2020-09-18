EU endorses dexamethasone for COVID-19 patients on oxygen therapy

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The European health regulator on Friday endorsed the use of widely known steroid dexamethasone in the treatment of COVID-19 patients on oxygen or mechanical ventilation.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said based on its review of results of a study by UK researchers, it concluded that dexamethasone - a commonly used drug against a range of inflammatory conditions - can be considered a treatment option in adults and adolescents needing oxygen therapy.

The recommended dose in adults and adolescents, from 12 years of age and weighing at least 40 kgs, is 6 milligrams once a day for up to 10 days, the EMA said. (bit.ly/3hFGHrK)

EMA recommends approval to the EU commission, which typically follows the recommendation for its approval decision.