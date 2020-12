A small shopping basket filled with vials labeled "COVID-19 - Coronavirus Vaccine" and a medical sryinge are placed on a Moderna logo in this illustration taken November 29, 2020. Picture taken November 29, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Ilustration

(Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency said on Tuesday it has received an application for marketing authorization for Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate.