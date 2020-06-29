UAE federal government employees to return to work sites on July 5 - news agency

DUBAI, June 29 (Reuters) - Employees of the United Arab Emirates federal government will return their work sites from July 5, while implementing social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the UAE official news agency WAM said on Monday.
Only employees suffering chronic disease are exempted from the decision to return to on-site working, it added on Twitter, citing the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources.
Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Alex Richardson