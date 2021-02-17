EU chief questions Russian priorities in vaccine diplomacy

BRUSSELS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The European Commission’s president questioned on Wednesday why Russia is offering its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to countries around the world when its own population still needs to be inoculated.

“We still wonder why Russia is offering, theoretically, millions and millions of doses while not sufficiently progressing in vaccinating its own people,” Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference. “This a question that should be answered. (Reporting by Marine Strauss, writing by Robin Emmott)