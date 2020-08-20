UPDATE 1-U.S. infectious diseases expert Fauci had vocal cord polyp surgery - NIAID

(Adds background on Fauci)

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious diseases expert, had surgery on Thursday to remove a polyp on his vocal cord, according to a spokeswoman from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Fauci, who is the director of the NIAID, is at home and resting, the spokeswoman added.

Dr Sanjay Gupta, CNN’s chief medical correspondent, tweeted that Fauci “had general anesthesia and texted me after to let me know he was doing ok.”

"Doctors have advised him to curtail his talking for a while to allow his vocal cords to recover," Gupta said in the tweet. (bit.ly/2EavNMS)

Fauci has been one of the most prominent U.S. government health officials during the COVID-19 pandemic, speaking in media appearances and presidential briefings as well as before the U.S. Congress, while achieving a certain celebrity status. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)