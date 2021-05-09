Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Number of French intensive care COVID patients falls below 5,000

By Reuters Staff

PARIS, May 9 (Reuters) - The number of COVID-19 patients in French intensive care units fell below 5,000 for the first time since late March on Sunday, health ministry data showed.

The number was down for a sixth day in a row at 4,971, against 5,005 the previous day, the ministry said.

The ministry also said 115 more people had died in hospital from COVID-19, bringing the total to 80,100. (Reporting by Bertrand Boucey and Sybille de La Hamaide)

