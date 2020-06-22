France, Germany want European Recovery Fund aid to be paid out until 2022, not 2024 - Le Maire

BERLIN, June 22 (Reuters) - Germany and France both agree that the European Recovery Fund should pay out its proposed 500 billion euros of coronavirus aid from 2020 until 2022, not until 2024 as suggested by some member states, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters in Berlin, Le Maire also said that it was now up to the United States to explain why Washington is the only country not supporting a joint proposal by the OECD on how to tax large digital companies. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke Writing by Michael Nienaber Editingy by Leigh Thomas)