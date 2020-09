FILE PHOTO: Bruno Le Maire, French Minister of the Economy, Finance, and Recovery, wearing a protective face mask, attends the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, France, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday he had tested positive for coronavirus, but had no symptoms and would continue to carry out his duties.

Le Maire said in a statement on Twitter that he would remain in self-isolation at home.

“I will remain in isolation for seven days,” Le Maire said.