Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

French PM: Further national restrictions cannot be ruled out

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Further national restrictions cannot be ruled out in France as the country battles against a resurgence of the COVID-19 virus, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday.

Castex said all businesses currently closed - such as bars, restaurants and skiing stations - would remain shut, and that a further 10 local areas in France could find themselves subject to evening curfews. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Elizabeth Pineau and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up