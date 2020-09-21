French city of Lyon tightens COVID restrictions

PARIS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Tighter coronavirus restrictions will be imposed in the French city of Lyon from Tuesday to counter a sharp increase in new coronavirus cases and a surge in intensive care admissions, local authorities said.

Attendance at big events will be limited to 1,000 people from the 5,000 allowed currently, the sale and consumption of alcohol outdoors prohibited from 8 p.m. until the following day and visits to nursing home residents restricted to two per week. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Richard Lough)