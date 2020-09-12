French PM to end self-isolation after another negative COVID-19 test

FILE PHOTO: French Prime Minister Jean Castex speaks during a news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation in France, at the Hotel Matignon in Paris, France August 27, 2020.Christophe Archambault/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Jean Castex has tested negative for COVID-19 again and will come out of self-isolation on Saturday, a week after being in contact with someone who had a positive result, his office said.

Castex had already tested negative for COVID-19 since sharing a car last weekend with the director of the Tour de France cycle race, who later tested positive.

France is grappling with a resurgence in coronavirus cases, and on Friday the prime minister outlined plans to speed up testing and toughen measures in certain cities as the government seeks to avoid a repeat of the spring’s nationwide lockdown.

(This story refiled to fix typo in reporter’s name)