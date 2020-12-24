Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare & Pharma

France recorded 21,634 new COVID-19 cases and 292 more deaths in last 24 hours

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: An information board is displayed at the Eurostar terminal at Gare du Nord train station, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Paris, France December 23, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - France recorded a further 21,634 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases and 292 more deaths in hospitals from the virus in the last 24 hours, according to data from the health ministry.

France now has a total of 2,527,509 confirmed COVID-19 cases, while the total number of French deaths stands at 62,268.

France currently has the seventh-biggest COVID-19 death toll in the world.

Reporting by Bertrand Boucey and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alex Richardson

