France reports 26,343 new COVID-19 cases

PARIS, March 14 (Reuters) - France reported on Sunday 26,343 new COVID-19 cases, down from 29,759 the previous day, the latest data from the health ministry showed.

The number of people to have died from the virus rose by 140 to a total 90,429, of which 65,118 have been in hospitals. Meanwhile, the number of people in intensive care units edged higher by 57 to 4,127, as pressure grows on French hospitals.

France has the world’s sixth-highest total of COVID-19 cases, just behind Britain.