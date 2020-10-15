France's new COVID-19 cases and deaths rise

PARIS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - French health authorities on Thursday reported 30,621 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, up on Wednesday’s 22,591, while hospitalisations and deaths linked to the disease also rose.

The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections rose by 88 to 33,125, versus 104 on Wednesday. The cumulative number of cases now totals 809,684.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday ordered a nightly curfew in Paris and eight other big cities where the coronavirus is running rampant. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Franklin Paul)