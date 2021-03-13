French coronavirus cases rise by 29,759

PARIS, March 13 (Reuters) - France reported on Saturday 29,759 new COVID-19 cases, up from 25,229 the previous day, the latest data from the health ministry showed.

The number of people to have died from the virus in hospitals rose by 169 to a total 64,978 while the number of people in intensive care units edged higher by 37 to 4,070, as pressure grows on French hospitals.

France has the world’s sixth-highest total of COVID-19 cases, just behind Britain, which has had more than 4.24 million infections.