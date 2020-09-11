French PM: no new lockdown over COVID-19 resurgence

PARIS, Sept 11 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday his government was not planning a new, nationwide lockdown to contain a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, but would instead implement a raft of less radical measures.

He said these would include fast-tracked COVID testing for priority cases, and giving local authorities the power to make some businesses reduce opening hours. (Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)