Healthcare

French PM: no new lockdown over COVID-19 resurgence

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 11 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday his government was not planning a new, nationwide lockdown to contain a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, but would instead implement a raft of less radical measures.

He said these would include fast-tracked COVID testing for priority cases, and giving local authorities the power to make some businesses reduce opening hours. (Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

