June 15, 2020

Germany's new borrowing will rise to 218 bln euros this year - Merkel's budget chief

BERLIN, June 15 (Reuters) - Germany’s new borrowing will rise to 218 billion euros this year, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief budget lawmaker told Bild newspaper on Monday as Berlin is working on a record stimulus package to counter the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The comments by Eckhardt Rehberg followed a Reuters report from last Wednesday in which a senior official said that Germany’s overall new borrowing would probably balloon beyond 200 billion euros this year. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Michelle Martin)

