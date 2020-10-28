Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Business News

Germany seals new aid package worth 10 billion euros to compensate firms: sources

By Reuters Staff

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s federal government and state premiers have agreed on a new coronavirus aid package worth up to 10 billion euros ($11.82 billion) to compensate firms forced to close due to a new round of lockdown measures, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Small and medium-sized firms will get 75% of their lost sales in November, two people familiar with the talks said. Large companies will get 70% of lost revenues for next month.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel

