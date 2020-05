BERLIN, May 19 (Reuters) - German exports are likely to fall by 15% this year as demand is faltering across the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic, business association DIHK said on Tuesday.

DIHK’s trade expert Volker Treier pointed to economic slumps and weaker demand from major export markets such as the United States. (Reporting by Christian Kraemer Writing by Michael Nienaber Editing by Thomas Seythal)