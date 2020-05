BERLIN, May 20 (Reuters) - The German government has agreed on final details of a rescue package for struggling airline carrier Lufthansa , Der Spiegel magazine reported on Wednesday.

The ministers in charge put the finishing touches on the bailout package and a government official was on his way to Frankfurt to seal the deal with airline managers, the magazine reported.

A Lufthansa spokesperson declined to comment. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Emma Thomasson)