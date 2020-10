German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soeder and Berlin's mayor Michael Mueller attend a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/Pool

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s federal and state governments have agreed to introduce new lockdown measures starting from Nov. 2 to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

“These are tough measures,” Merkel told reporters, adding that authorities would adapt the curbs within two weeks if need be.