BERLIN, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Germany will not need another national lockdown over the winter to keep the coronavirus under control despite rising infections, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday.

After initially keeping infections and deaths relatively low compared to its European neighbours, the number of new cases has accelerated in recent weeks, raising fears of a second wave. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Douglas Busvine and John Stonestreet)