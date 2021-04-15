Germany's Spahn tells states to toughen COVID restrictions quickly

FILE PHOTO: German Health Minister Jens Spahn arrives at the CDU party headquarters ahead of the party board meeting in Berlin, Germany April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Health Minister Jens Spahn urged the country’s 16 federal states to impose tougher restrictions quickly to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus and not to wait until a national law on measures is passed.

“We know from last autumn what happens when we don’t act quickly,” Spahn told reporters, adding doctors expect there will be 6,000 patients in intensive care by the end of the month.