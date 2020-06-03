Healthcare
June 3, 2020 / 10:27 AM / in 2 hours

German coalition will seal big stimulus package, strengthen economy - minister

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 3 (Reuters) - German Labour Minister Hubertus Heil said on Wednesday he was optimistic that coalition parties would agree on a big stimulus package that would strengthen the overall economy and the labour market recover more quickly from the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to reporters in Berlin after data showed a further rise in unemployment in May, Heil said firms had put around 6 million people on reduced working hours under the government’s Kurzarbeit short-time working scheme as of the end of April. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Michelle Martin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below