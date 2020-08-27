Healthcare
August 27, 2020 / 7:39 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Germany eyes extension of major events ban until Dec. 31 - draft document

BERLIN, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Germany may extend a ban on major events until the end of the year as part of a package of measures to help contain the spread of the coronavirus, a draft document showed, ahead of a meeting of German Chancellor Angela Merkel with state leaders.

The proposal also includes a limit on private gatherings to 50 people and a minimum fine of 50 euros ($59.12) for failing to wear a mask where it is mandatory.

$1 = 0.8457 euros Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Riham Alkousaa

