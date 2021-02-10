Germany plans to extend lockdown until March 14 - draft document

BERLIN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Germany plans to extend its coronavirus lockdown until March 14, a draft agreement for talks between Chancellor Angela Merkel and leaders of the 16 federal states showed on Wednesday.

Some state premiers are keen to set out a timetable for an easing of the lockdown and Merkel has said primary schools, nurseries, hairdressers and shops would take priority in any easing. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Riham Alkousaa)