Germany reports biggest rise of COVID-19 cases in two months

BERLIN, March 18 (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 17,504 to 2,612,268, the biggest daily rise since Jan. 22, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.

The reported death toll rose by 227 to 74,132, while the number of new cases per 100,000 people over seven days rose to 90, compared to 86 a day earlier. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by Caroline Copley)