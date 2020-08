BERLIN, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Germany wants to intensify its monitoring of returning travellers to make sure they are abiding by quarantine rules, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday, after data showed more than 40% of new infections were contracted overseas.

“At a time when the number of new infections in Germany is low it is important to prevent that the virus is spread in the country through returning travellers,” said Spahn. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; editing by Thomas Seythal)