Healthcare

FACTBOX-Countries where remdesivir is approved or supported for treating COVID-19

 (Adds U.S. approval)
    Oct 22 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc's remdesivir is at the forefront in the fight against the novel coronavirus as one of the
first drugs to have shown to be effective in countering COVID-19 in human trials.
    On Thursday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved remdesivir for treating patients hospitalized with COVID-19, making it the first
and only drug approved for the disease.
    The following is a list of countries or regions that have approved, recommended or taken action in support of the antiviral drug for patients
with the illness (in chronological order):    
    
 COUNTRY/REGION   REGULATORY ACTION                             DATE OF ACTION                            FURTHER READ
 United States    FDA approves drug for treating patients                                        Oct-22               
                  hospitalized with COVID-19                                                              
 Japan            Japan approved remdesivir for COVID-19 - the                                    May-07              
                  country's first officially authorized drug                                              
                  to tackle the disease.                                                                  
 United Kingdom   Agrees to provide remdesivir to certain                                         May-26              
                  COVID-19 patients                                                                       
 South Korea      Approves remdesivir import; adds remdesivir   May-29; Jun-26                                        ,             
                  to coronavirus treatment guidelines                                                     
 Taiwan           Approves remdesivir in patients with severe                                     May-30              
                  COVID-19, says efficacy and safety of                                                   
                  remdesivir have been supported by                                                       
                  preliminary evidence                                                                    
 India            Approves emergency use of remdesivir                                            Jun-01              
 Singapore        Approves remdesivir for severely ill                                            Jun-10              
                  COVID-19 patients                                                                       
 Israel           Accepts Gilead's donation of remdesivir, to                                     Jun-16              
                  treat moderately and critically ill patients                                            
 European Union   Gives conditional approval for the use of                                       Jul-03              ,             
                  remdesivir in severe COVID-19 patients,                                                 
                  making it the region's first therapy to be                                              
                  authorized to treat the virus.                                                          
 Australia        Grants provisional approval to use                                              Jul-10              
                  remdesivir as a treatment option for adults                                             
                  and adolescent patients with severe COVID-19                                            
                  symptoms and have been hospitalised.                                                    
 

