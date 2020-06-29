Factbox
June 29, 2020 / 4:49 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Countries where remdesivir is approved or supported for treating COVID-19

3 Min Read

    June 26 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc's remdesivir is at the forefront in the fight against
the coronavirus as one of the first drugs to have shown to be effective in countering COVID-19 in human
trials.
    The following is a list of countries or regions that have approved, recommended or taken action in
support of the antiviral drug for patients with COVID-19:    
    
 COUNTRY/REGION         REGULATORY ACTION                                     DATE OF ACTION              
 United States          FDA grants authorization for emergency use            May 1            nL1N2CJ1SB
 Japan                  Japan approved remdesivir for COVID-19 - the          May 7            nL4N2CP3E5
                        country's first officially authorized drug to tackle                   
                        the disease.                                                           
 India                  Approves emergency use of remdesivir                  June 1           nL4N2DF1SR
 South Korea            Approves remdesivir import; adds remdesivir to        May 29 and       nL4N2DB1W9,
                        coronavirus treatment guidelines                      June 26          nL4N2E31NG 
 United Kingdom         Agrees to provide remdesivir to certain COVID-19      May 26           nL8N2D82MN
                        patients                                                               
 Taiwan                 Approves remdesivir in patients with severe           May 30           nL4N2DC03J
                        COVID-19, says efficacy and safety of remdesivir                       
                        have been supported by preliminary evidence                            
 European Union         Drug regulator recommends conditionally approving     June 25          nL4N2E2253
                        remdesivir across continent, allowing the treatment                    
                        to be sold for a year in the 27-nation bloc before                     
                        all necessary data on efficacy and side-effects are                    
                        available. Gilead has until December to submit this                    
                        data                                                                   
 Singapore              Approves remdesivir for severely ill COVID-19         June 10          nL4N2DN25Q
                        patients                                                               
 Israel                 Accepts Gilead's donation of remdesivir, to treat     June 16          nL8N2DT5BG
                        moderately and critically ill patients                                 
 
  
    

 (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander and Dania Nadeem; Editing by Lewis Krauskopf and Arun Koyyur)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below