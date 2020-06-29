FACTBOX-Countries where remdesivir is approved or supported for treating COVID-19

June 26 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc's remdesivir is at the forefront in the fight against the coronavirus as one of the first drugs to have shown to be effective in countering COVID-19 in human trials. The following is a list of countries or regions that have approved, recommended or taken action in support of the antiviral drug for patients with COVID-19: COUNTRY/REGION REGULATORY ACTION DATE OF ACTION United States FDA grants authorization for emergency use May 1 nL1N2CJ1SB Japan Japan approved remdesivir for COVID-19 - the May 7 nL4N2CP3E5 country's first officially authorized drug to tackle the disease. India Approves emergency use of remdesivir June 1 nL4N2DF1SR South Korea Approves remdesivir import; adds remdesivir to May 29 and nL4N2DB1W9, coronavirus treatment guidelines June 26 nL4N2E31NG United Kingdom Agrees to provide remdesivir to certain COVID-19 May 26 nL8N2D82MN patients Taiwan Approves remdesivir in patients with severe May 30 nL4N2DC03J COVID-19, says efficacy and safety of remdesivir have been supported by preliminary evidence European Union Drug regulator recommends conditionally approving June 25 nL4N2E2253 remdesivir across continent, allowing the treatment to be sold for a year in the 27-nation bloc before all necessary data on efficacy and side-effects are available. Gilead has until December to submit this data Singapore Approves remdesivir for severely ill COVID-19 June 10 nL4N2DN25Q patients Israel Accepts Gilead's donation of remdesivir, to treat June 16 nL8N2DT5BG moderately and critically ill patients (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander and Dania Nadeem; Editing by Lewis Krauskopf and Arun Koyyur)